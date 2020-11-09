CHILLICOTHE - Edwardsville junior runner Ryan Watts came in third in the Class 3A race, while Father McGivney Catholic's Tyler Guthrie came in 10th, and Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba also ran very well in representing Roxana in the Class 1A race in the 2020 Illinois XC Championships, which served as the unofficial state cross country meet, ran the past two weekends at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, in suburban Peoria.

Watts recorded a time of 15:43.25. The event was sponsored by ShaZam Racing of Peoria and was not sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association, but nonetheless attracted the best teams and individuals in the state to run for the unofficial championships. The cross country season officially ended with the sectional meets, which ran on Oct. 31.

In the Class 3A race, which was run on Sunday, St. Charles East won the team title with 121 points, with Naperville North placing second with 156 points, Elmhurst York came in third with 172 points, Winnetka New Trier was fourth at 175 points, Barrington came in fifth at 180 points, sixth place went to LaGrange Lyons with 198 points, Lake Zurich was seventh at 204 points, Downers Grove North was eighth with 225 points, Orland Park Carl Sandburg came in ninth with 240 points, and Chicago Jones rounded out the top ten with 270 points.

Naperville Neuqua Valley was 11th with 275 points, with Yorkville 12th at 277 points, Naperville Central was 13th with 283 points, Wilmette Loyola Academy was 14th with 289 points, coming in 15th was Hinsdale Central with 311, the Tigers came in 16th with 314 points, there was a tie for 17th between Minooka and Plainfield North, with both teams having 397 points, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West was 19th with 422 points, and Park Ridge Maine South was 20th with 461 points.

A pair of St. Charles East runners finished in the top two, with Luke Schildmeyer the winner, coming in at 15:33.02, and teammate Micah Wilson the runner up at 15:35.05. Watts finished third with a time of 15:43.25, New Trier's Nick Falk was fourth with a time of 15:46.96, Naperville Central's Brandon Kamp was fifth coming in at 15:52.74, Luke Wiley of Warren was sixth with a time of 15:53.72, coming in seventh was Loyola's Spencer Werner, with a time of 15:55.98, with eighth place going to Naperville Central's Arthur Graham, who was just behind at 15:56.00, Nicolas Dovalovsky of Neuqua Valley was ninth at 15:56.18, and rounding out the top ten was Zack Loomis of St. Charles East, with a time of 15:57.94.

For the Tigers, Geo Patrylak was the number two runner with a time of 16:29.40, while Ryan Luitjohan came in at 16:56.26, Jacob Grandone was timed in 17:12.57, Wyatt Erber had a time of 17:28.13, Jack Draper's time was 17:38.25, and Andrew Stover had a time of 17:44.93.

Although no Riverbender.com area teams or runners competed in the Class 2A race on Saturday, Metro-East teams did well. Morton won the team championship with 104 points, with Mahomet-Seymour coming in second at 154 points, third place went to Chatham Glenwood with 168 points, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic was fourth at 173 points, Metamora was fifth with 184 points, Mascoutah came in sixth at 189 points, Burlington Central was seventh with 208 points, Chicago St. Ignatius Catholic was eighth with 216 points, ninth place went to Lisle Benet Academy with 233, and the top ten was rounded out by Crystal Lake Central, with 272 points.

Coming in 11th place was Riverside-Brookfield, who had 287 points, 12th place went to Aurora Marmion Academy with 292 points, Marion was 13th with 297 points, Hampshire was 14th at 347 points, placing 15th was Peoria Notre Dame Catholic at 374 points, 16th place went to Sycamore with 390, Oak Park Fenwick Catholic was 17th with 397 points, Bartonville Limestone was 18th at 401 points, Olney Richland County came in 19th with 413 points, Geneseo was 20th at 422 points, and Rochester was 21st with 454 points.

The individual champion was Wilson Georges of Limestone, who had a time of 15:46.06, second place went to Ian O'Laughlin of Metamora, who came in at 15:59.10, Michael Schumacher of Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic was third at 16:09.64, with fourth place going to Tucker Poshard of Carbondale at 16:11.90, Benet's Nicklas Anderson was fifth with a time of 16:15.23, the sixth place runner was Josh Weeks of Morton, with a time of 16:16.46, Julian Watson of Darien Hinsdale South was seventh at 16:18.01, Marion's Dylon Nalley was eighth with a time of 16:19.50, ninth place went to Peter Walsdorf of Woodstock Marian Catholic at 16:23.16, and Paul Proteau of Riverside-Brookfield completed the top ten with a time of 16:25.34.

Elgin Harvest Christian Academy was the team champion in the Class 1A race, which was held on Nov. 1, with 90 points, with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond second with 102, Chicago Latin came in third with 127 points, fourth place went to Elmwood with 134 points, fifth place went to Stanford Olympia, who had 172 points, in sixth place was Niles Northridge Prep with 207 points, St. Joseph-Ogden was seventh at 208 points, eighth place went to Benton with 240 points, Herscher was ninth with 248 points, and Rockford Christian wound up the top ten with 251 points.

Hamilton-Warsaw-West Hancock came in 11th with 266 points, with Aurora Central Catholic finishing 12th with 277 points, Monticello was 13th at 279 points, El Paso-Gridley came in 14th with 292 points, West Chicago Wheaton Academy was 15th at 322 points, Macomb was 16th with 385 points, 17th place went to Tolono Unity at 422 points, Shelbyville finished 18th with 499 points, and Effingham St. Anthony was 19th with 523 points.

Drew Rogers of Herscher was the individual winner with a time of 15:34.37, with Justin Mumford of Trenton Wesclin second at 15:41.06, Hamilton's Miles Sheppard placed third with a time of 15:42.73, Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda was fourth at 15:50.36, Arthur's Layton Hall came in fifth with a time of 15:58.89, Charlie Kistner of Stanford Olympia was sixth at 16:04.66, Harvest Christian's Matthew Olech was seventh at 16:11.45, Ryan Hardimon of Chicago Latin was eighth with a time of 16:15.10, Hayden Colclasure of Harvest was ninth at 16:20.88, and Guthrie, running for Team G.R.U.N.T. for the race, completed the top ten at 16:23.10. Ruvalcaba, running for the Shells, was 37th, with a time of 17:19.10.

