Edwardsville's Wallace, Hillsboro's Nihira, and St. Louis's Plurad Work Showcased At Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - These are three additional Edwardsville Arts Fair participant profiles, today featuring work from Edwardsville's own Tana Wallace. The Edwardsville Art Fair is Sept. 22-Sept. 24.
Artist #1
Name: Tana Wallace
Location: Edwardsville
Medium: Emerging Artist
Artist's Statement: "As an art educator, I see many moments of success and failure, pride, dedication, conflict, honesty, and joy, to name a few. These moments inspire my communication through art as a teacher and creator. Creating my own art has been more present in my life recently as an outlet, and as a means to appreciate all the beauty around me, however ordinary it may be."
Artist #2
Name: Nick Nihira
Location: Hillsboro, MO
Medium: Works on Paper
Artist's Statement: "All of my work is hand drawn and then hand pulled as screen prints. My images usually have a little of a dark, comedic twist and deal with themes of rural vs. urban living, solitude, and technology."
Artist #3
Name: Michael Plurad
Location: Saint Louis, MO
Medium: Digital Artworks
Artist's Statement: "Inspired by great masters such as Arthur Rackham, the father of modern fantasy, and Alphonse Mucha, a primary figure in the art nouveau movement, the goal in all my work is to convey the sense of nostalgia when reading an old fairy tale or looking through a vintage magazine."
