Tana WallaceEDWARDSVILLE - These are three additional Edwardsville Arts Fair participant profiles, today featuring work from Edwardsville's own Tana Wallace. The Edwardsville Art Fair is Sept. 22-Sept. 24.

Artist #1

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Name: Tana Wallace

Location: Edwardsville

Medium: Emerging Artist

Artist's Statement: "As an art educator, I see many moments of success and failure, pride, dedication, conflict, honesty, and joy, to name a few. These moments inspire my communication through art as a teacher and creator. Creating my own art has been more present in my life recently as an outlet, and as a means to appreciate all the beauty around me, however ordinary it may be."

Nick Nihira

Artist #2

Name: Nick Nihira

Article continues after sponsor message

Location: Hillsboro, MO

Medium: Works on Paper

Artist's Statement: "All of my work is hand drawn and then hand pulled as screen prints. My images usually have a little of a dark, comedic twist and deal with themes of rural vs. urban living, solitude, and technology."

Michael Plurad

Artist #3

Name: Michael Plurad

Location: Saint Louis, MO

Medium: Digital Artworks

Artist's Statement: "Inspired by great masters such as Arthur Rackham, the father of modern fantasy, and Alphonse Mucha, a primary figure in the art nouveau movement, the goal in all my work is to convey the sense of nostalgia when reading an old fairy tale or looking through a vintage magazine."

More like this:

Edwardsville Arts Fair Highlights Woodworker Ryan Brown, Sculptor Doris Trojcak, and Painter Gavin Otteson
Aug 20, 2025
Edwardsville Arts Fair to Feature Jewelry Artist Kara Hayes and Artists Bruenger and Renee
Aug 11, 2025
Edwardsville Arts Fair Spotlights Artists with Unique Journeys
Aug 18, 2025
Cindy Hose Showcases Vibrant Cellular Paintings at Edwardsville Fair
Jul 23, 2025
Highly Regarded Artist Rocky Pardo Is Back At Edwardsville Art Fair, Avery, Funk, Also Showcase Top Talent
Jul 10, 2025

 