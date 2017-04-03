EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville pitcher Tyler Lewis was dominant in his three innings of work against East St. Louis on Friday afternoon, striking out nine while allowing only four base runners as the Tigers shut out the Flyers 11-0 in a four-and-a-half inning contest at Tom Pile Field.

Lewis felt that he could have been more consistent with both his fastball and slider, but making pitches in the strike zone definitely helped him.

“I felt like that I could have located my fastball and slider a little better,” Lewis said in an interview. “But when I was in the strike zone, my velocity definitely helped.”

Getting those pitches in the strike zone has be the key factor in Lewis’ success as a pitcher.

“Definitely,” Lewis said. “Consistently being in the strike zone has been the key to my success, as I feel like when I get in there consistently, that sets up my off speed, where I can get guys out more consistently.”

Lewis’ bullpen sessions with Tiger coach Mike Waldo have gone very well, also.

“My bullpens with coach Waldo have been going well,” Lewis said. “He’s definitely pleased with how I’m doing. I just need more consistency in the game.”

Lewis, who also pitched in the fall season, is looking to add more consistency to his game as the 2017 season continues into April and May.

“I want to get more consistent with my pitching, and pitch to the ability that I saw last fall,” Lewis said. “Or higher.”

There’s no doubt that Tyler Lewis will develop into a very good pitcher, one that will be a key ingredient to Edwardsville’s success this season.