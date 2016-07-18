EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville trap shooting team again had a solid performance at the SSSF/SCTP/SASP Team Championship event on July 13th in Marengo, Ohio.

Edwardsville members of the NRA Scholastic team are Willem Skigen, Alex Ligman and Garrett Helms.

National Rifle Association (NRA) Competitive Shooting Sports Division and The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation sponsored the all-scholastic team. Over 180 student athletes from 21 states have been named to the team this year. The All-Scholastic Team recognizes the top student athletes in the SSSF’s Scholastic Clay Target and Scholastic Action Shooting Program for their achievements in the classroom, on the range and in their communities.

Article continues after sponsor message

SSSF through an application process, 2016 All-Scholastic Team Members have proven academic excellence by posting 3.0 or better grade point averages, shooting excellent scores in recent competition (95 percent in trap or skeet, 85 percent in sporting clays, 88 percent in international trap/skeet or 75 seconds or less for SASP) and by demonstrating outstanding community involvement.

Edwardsville coach Dennis Gunderson said, “We are proud to have three team members make the All-Scholastic Team.”

Amanda Gunderson headed individual performances in the national competition, finishing ninth. The Edwardsville JV team finished 14th in the country.

Coach Gunderson said he was also proud of all the athletes for how they competed at Margengo, Ohio.

More like this: