Listen to the story

Edwardsville’s girls track and field team ran away from the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational field with 118 points, competing in two divisions - Division 1 and Division 2.

Lincoln-Way East placed second with 116.75 points. A total 19 teams participated.

Winners for Edwardsville were:

Jaycie Hudson, first in the 3,200-meter run in Division 1 (11:56.98)

Abby Korak, first in the 1,600-meter run of Division 1 (5:16.78)

Kendra Griggs, first in Division 1 110-meter high hurdles (16.37)

Article continues after sponsor message

Melissa Spencer, first in Division 2 1,600-meter run (5:30.99)

Hannah Stuart, first in Division 2 3,200-meter run (12:11)

In the 3,200-meter relay in Division 1, senior Victoria Vegher, junior Lorie Cashdollar, Spencer and Korak combined for a winning time of 9:43.97.

Edwardsville’s 1,600-meter relay team of Vegher, Cashdollar and sophomores Rachel Kubicek and Jaydi Swanson took first place in Division I with a time of 4:06.78.

Savannah Maloney posted a second in Division 1 discus with a throw of 115-1; teammate Alyssa Johnson was second in the Division 2 discus with a throw of 97-6.

Edwardsville hosts the Tiger Relays Wednesday.