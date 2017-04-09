Edwardsville's track and field girls capture Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational crown
Edwardsville’s girls track and field team ran away from the Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational field with 118 points, competing in two divisions - Division 1 and Division 2.
Lincoln-Way East placed second with 116.75 points. A total 19 teams participated.
Winners for Edwardsville were:
Jaycie Hudson, first in the 3,200-meter run in Division 1 (11:56.98)
Abby Korak, first in the 1,600-meter run of Division 1 (5:16.78)
Kendra Griggs, first in Division 1 110-meter high hurdles (16.37)
Melissa Spencer, first in Division 2 1,600-meter run (5:30.99)
Hannah Stuart, first in Division 2 3,200-meter run (12:11)
In the 3,200-meter relay in Division 1, senior Victoria Vegher, junior Lorie Cashdollar, Spencer and Korak combined for a winning time of 9:43.97.
Edwardsville’s 1,600-meter relay team of Vegher, Cashdollar and sophomores Rachel Kubicek and Jaydi Swanson took first place in Division I with a time of 4:06.78.
Savannah Maloney posted a second in Division 1 discus with a throw of 115-1; teammate Alyssa Johnson was second in the Division 2 discus with a throw of 97-6.
Edwardsville hosts the Tiger Relays Wednesday.