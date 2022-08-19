Edwardsville's Taricone, St. Louis' Hose and Marion's Gray Showcase Their Artwork For September Show
(This is one in a series of articles with photos and descriptions of entries in the Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park on September 23-25).
EDWARDSVILLE - Today, the work of artists Edwardsville's Elsa Taricone, St. Louis' Cindy Hose, and Marion's Erin Gray is showcased. The three will all participate in the Edwardsville Art Fair.
Artist Name: Elsa Taricone
Location: Edwardsville
Artist Statement: "I enjoy designing and creating unique jewelry that is full of endless design possibilities, and is like revealing a fun little gift once the process is complete. The designs I create are laser cut in bamboo and then paired with a complementary, hand-cut fabric peeking through the design cutouts."
Artist Name: Cindy Hose
Location: Saint Louis, MO.
Artist Statement: "Inspiration comes from my garden, have you ever really looked at a passion flower, or a piece of dragon fruit? I enjoy painting abstract sunsets, taking me to my favorite place in my soul."
Artist Name: Erin Gray
Location: Marion, IL
Artist Statement: "The interplay between colors and textures is a fundamental part of my work. My process is all about finding joy in unexpected color combinations."
