BLOOMINGTON – Edwardsville's Mark Smith was the leading vote-getter as the 2016-17 Illinois Associated Press All-State teams were announced Thursday.

Smith was named to the Class 4A All-State team with a total of 84 points in voting conducted by state sportswriters and broadcasters. The Tigers' A.J. Epenesa was named an honorable mention by the voters.

Smith and Epenesa were the the only Riverbender-area players honored this season.

Here are the All-State first and second teams for all four classes; only area players who were named honorable mention are listed:

CLASS 4A

First Team: Mark Smith, Edwardsville; Nana Akenten, Bolingbrook; Nojel Eastern, Evanston; Evan Gilyard, Chicago Simeon; Jeremiah Tilmon, East St. Louis; Jordan Goodwin, Belleville Althoff

Second Team: Javon Pickett, Belleville East; Tray Buchanan, East Moline United; Cameron Krutwig, Algonquin Jacobs; Justin Smith, Lincolnshire Stevenson; Tai Bibbs, West Chicago

Honorable Mention: A.J. Epenesa, Edwardsville

CLASS 3A

First Team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Morgan Park; Tam Finke, Champaign Central; Yaakema Rose, Springfield Lanphier; Marcus Garrett, Country Club Hills Hillcrest; Dazon Farris, Bloomington

Second Team: Zac Rzewnecki, Norridge Ridgewood; Brett Czerak, Aurora Central Catholic; Jamal Nixon, Oak Park-Fenwick; Mike Volkening, Marengo; Keondre Schumacher, Normal University High

Honorable Mention: None

CLASS 2A

First Team: Raekwon Drake, Chicago Orr; Brandon Trimble, St. Joseph-Ogden; Taylor Bruninga, Glasford Illini Bluffs; Demarius Jacobs, Chicago Uplift; Gentry Whiteman, Taylor Ridge Rockridge

Second Team: Justin Bottorff, Quincy Notre Dame; Jackson Marcotte, Mount Carmel; Mitch Hardiek, Teutopolis; Jason Fox, Dwight; Charles Payton, Stanford Olympia

Honorable Mention: None

CLASS 1A

First Team: Noah Frederking, Okawville; Tyler McCormick, Colfax Ridgeview; Jordan Doss, Chicago Hope Academy; Jared Cain, Patoka; Drew Gibson, Effingham St. Anthony

Second Team: Corey Miller, Mendon Unity; Chaz Surdin, Peoria Quest Charter Academy; Will Clausel, Newark; Seth Ramsey, Junction Gallatin County; Jamal Alausa, Chicago University

