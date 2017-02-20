EDWARDSVILLE – The six members of Edwardsville's boys basketball senior class have made huge contributions to the program over the past four years.

A.J. Epenesa, Oliver Stephen, Mark Smith, Jackson Best, Zach Doornink and Nathan Kolesa have all played huge roles in helping the program achieve much since the six entered Edwardsville High School in the fall of 2013.

The six, along with senior cheerleaders and dance team members, were honored prior to the Tigers' win over Alton in pre-game ceremonies Friday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym; it was EHS' final home game of the season.

“These people have been so supportive of us – me, Mark, Oliver, Jackson, Zach and Nathan – the six seniors on the team,” Epenesa said. “We've played all four years, we've dedicated our winter season to basketball, so it's only right for us to come out here and play in front of the fans that come and support us every single home game.

“it's a big deal and it's kind of emotional, but it's fun. It's sad to realize it's my last home game ever here, but it's a good experience.”

Epenesa, Stephen and Smith have played together since their grade-school days; the memories and bonds they have created between each other have meant much to them. “I've played with those guys forever,” Epenesa said. “Finally getting to play with them for our last home game, it's sad, but I know those guys will have good futures. They'll be successful in life.”

“It's going to hit me after the season that it's all going to be over,” Stephen said, “but everything we're doing now is to take everything one game at a time.”

“It's fun to play with guys like Ollie and A.J.,” Smith said. “They're easy to play with and Ollie makes so many shots, A.J. makes so many plays – The Big Three, that's what we call ourselves.”

The success of both the Tiger boys and girls teams this season – the two teams have lost just one game between them thus far this season – could lead to some very special moments for both teams in the next few weeks. “If we can all make it to state, that'd be huge,” Stephen said. “But we're all taking it one game at a time.

“That'd be super-cool if that (both the boys and girls teams won their state titles within a couple of weeks of each other) happened.”

The excellence of both EHS programs have manifested itself this season; five players – Rachel Pranger, Criste'on Waters, Epenesa, Smith and Stephen – have all reached the 1,000-point mark for their careers this season. “It's just the work ethic the coaches (Mike Waldo and Lori Blade) towards the players,” Epenesa said. “It just shows the hard work and dedication Edwardsville sports have.”

“I guess we all started at the same time and now, it's all coming together,” Stephen said of the five-way 1,000-point achievement this season. “It's super-cool.”

“We play at a great school,” Smith said. “Dr. (Dennis) Cramsey (Edwardsville High's principal) calls us the premier high school in the state of Illinois; we've got so many great athletes here.”

Knowing that both programs have the support of each other is a great feeling, Stephen feels. “It's definitely great,” Stephen said. “It's one of the prime times of probably all of our lives; we've just got to enjoy it while it's out there.”

“We try to take it one game at a time and keep winning like we did tonight,” Smith said. “We played a really great game."

