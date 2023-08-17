Note: This is one of a series of features about artists who will showcase their work at the Edwardsville Art Fair on Sept. 22-24. Avalon Eales of the Edwardsville Arts Center staff provided the information.

Artist #1

Name: Melissa Rawson

Location: Edwardsville, IL

Medium: Ceramics

Artist's Statement: “I have been creating pottery for over 20 years. I have developed forms that work with the piece's function and continue to find new forms. I take inspiration from nature and like flowing forms that capture some of what I see around me.”

Artist #2

Name: Rhonda Gurgone

Location: Palos Park, IL

Medium: Jewelry

Artist's Statement: “I believe that jewelry that we wear should not only look beautiful but also tell a story. Antique buttons inspire me to make jewelry that is a perfect balance between the old and the new. By combining techniques and materials with contemporary designs, I create a piece that evokes memories and meaning to the wearer. My goal is to create jewelry that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but meaningful and sentimental.”

Artist #3

Name: Reinhard Herzog

Location: Ballwin, MO

Medium: Glass

Artist's Statement: “I began my profession as a 14-year-old, apprenticed to a laboratory glass factory in Germany. It was there that I learned the basics of this medium - the physics of glass and its production. After several years of learning how to make complicated distillation equipment, I began experimenting with the possibilities of liquid glass before it solidified. I try to capture in glass the fleeting moments that catch my attention in nature.”

