Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson Wins Southwestern Conference Girls Golf Tournament
The Edwardsville golf star secured first in the SWC Tourney with a 139 total score, highlighting her strong performance on Tuesday at Belk Park.
WOOD RIVER - Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson captured first in the Southwestern Conference Girls Tournament on the second day of play on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at Belk Park in Wood River.
Johnson fired a second-day score of 68 to finish with a 139 total score.
O'Fallon's Zoey Ficken finished with a 71 and a two-day score of 145. O'Fallon's Lindsay Jackson had an 81 for a two-day score of 160 for third. Belleville East's Kendall Chism had an 84 for a two-day score of 164. Edwardsville's Emerson Guswelle had an 84 on Tuesday to finish with a 167 for fifth.
Alton's top finisher was Mya Diaz with a two-day total of 233. Collinsville's Paige Bohnemeier had a 197 for the two days and finished 13th.
O'Fallon won the girls golf conference team contest with a 647 score, followed by Edwardsville 688, Belleville East 758, and Belleville West 852.
