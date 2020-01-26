CHAMPAIGN - There were multiple PRs set by the men's and women's track team at the Illinil Invitational 2020. The Cougars were led by Connor McCarthy, whose long jump of 22' 4.25" earned him a first place finish. The men's weight throw team crowded the top spots with a 2-3-4 finish. Nick Matthews threw the weight 63' 11.75" followed by Austin Lynch and Jon Barnes (60'3" and 59" 1.5").

"We had some really bright spots at today's meet. As we progress this season I expect the performance will as well ," said head coach Scott Block.

The women's team had new PRs in the 3k from Keri Burmester and Emily Ellis (10:44.7 and 10:49.20) as well as Alexis Hutchins weight throw of 56' 8.7" which was good for a fourth place finish. Landon Skelly took fourth in the 3k with a time of 8:44.46, setting a PR for the junior runner. The men's team also had PRs in the mile from Cameron Woodard and Spencer Hielkema, 4:42.31 and 4:43.75. Roland Prenzler also ran a PR 3k time with a 6th place finish time of 8:46.17.

The next meet for the Cougars track team is Feb 7th and 8th at the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Ind.

