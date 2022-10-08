DECATUR - Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson is tied for the lead in the Class 2A State Girls Golf Tournament, while Father McGivney Catholic's Sarah Hyten made the cut in Class 1A in Decatur.

Johnson is tied for the lead with Kayla Sayyalinh of Rockford Guilford, with each shooting a two-under-par 70, with Emily Charles of St. Charles East and Elyssa Abdullah of Hinsdale Central tied for third at 72 and nine players all tied for fifth with a 73 apiece. Hyten made the cut with a 78 in 1A.

In Class 2A at Hickory Point Golf Club, the team leader is Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson, who had a score of 302, with Hinsdale Central second at 303, Barrington is third at 306, in fourth place is Northbrook Glenbrook North with a 307 and Winnetka New Trier rounded out the top five with a 317. O'Fallon missed the cut with an 11th place finish at 348.

Article continues after sponsor message

Triad's Emma Hill also made the cut with a 76, while Reagan Martin of O'Fallon was the only Panther golfer to make the cut, shooting a 78.

In Class 1A at Red Tail Run Golf Club, Mt. Carmel lead the team standings with a 307, with Rockford Boylan Catholic second at 318, Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic is third at 340, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic is fourth at 341 and Wheaton St. Francis Catholic rounds out the top five with a 357.

Mady Young of Mt. Carmel and Ella Greenburg of Boylan are tied for the lead individually with three-under-par 69s, with a three-way tie for third between Catalina Easley of Athens, Katie Drew of Dixon and Reese Kite of Waterloo, all shooting a 73. Highland's Sydney Coziar shot a 97 and missed the cut.

The final round of the tournament will take place on Saturday morning.