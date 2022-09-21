Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson Captures Fourth Straight SWC Crown, Sister, Rachel, Third, Redbirds' Kenney Is Sixth
CASEYVILLE - Edwardsville senior Nicole Johnson won her fourth straight Southwestern Conference girls' golf title by shooting a two-day score of three-under-par 141 as O'Fallon won the team championship in the second round of the conference tournament at Caseyville's Fair Oaks Golf Course.
The Panthers shot a second-round score of 306 to win the title with a two-day score of 630, with the Tigers shooting a second-round 329 to finish second with a total of 641. Collinsville was third with a two-day score of 766, shooting a 386 for the second round, while Belleville East was fourth with a grand total of 208, with a 402 on Tuesday and Belleville West was fifth with a two-day score of 917, including a 448 in the second round.
Johnson won the individual championship, with Reagan Martin of O'Fallon second with a 149, Johnson's sister Rachel tied for third with the Panthers' Shaylee Ficken, both shooting 151, Valerie Meinkopf of O'Fallon was fifth with a 161.
Addison Kenney of Alton placed sixth at 163, the Lancers' Allison Brown was seventh with a 168, eighth place went to Ava Pace of the Panthers, with a two-day total of 170, in ninth place was Kiley Belobraydic of Collinsville, who shot a 171 and Cale Albertina of the Lancers rounded out the top ten with a two-day score of 174.
To go along with the Johnson sisters, the Tigers saw Ali Geminn shoot a 175, Ruhee Gupchup carded a 176, Alayna Garman had a 180. Emma Holt fired a 185 and Parker Burns had a 215, all for both rounds. Reese McNamara also shot a second-round score of 100.
In addition to Kenney's score, the Redbirds had Samantha Eales with a 221 as their only other two-round score.
Makaylah Harrington had a first-round score of 148, while in the second round, Mackenzie Ingram fired a 118 and Lydia Fite came up with a 131.
