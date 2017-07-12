EDWARDSVILLE - A new furniture store in Edwardsville promises to deliver nearly limitless customization at the lowest prices.

Custom Concepts by Klaussner, operated by Zach Johnson, promises its customers anything can be done. Johnson said customers can simply bring a photo of a piece of furniture they would want, and his business can create it. He said he has a liquidation company, and therefore also has access to any brand available in the United States, not just Klaussner.

Johnson assured Custom Concepts by Klaussner could "customize anything you want."

"What we can do is customize anything you want," he said. "I was raised in it since I was seven years old in West Texas. My father owned furniture stores. I feel like a lot of the stores over here were a little overpriced on everything. I felt like Edwardsville needed a store that could customize and design everything for a lower price. It is a growing town."

When asked what his specialty was, Johnson said "furniture." He said Custom Concepts by Klaussner could customize everything from beds to outdoor patio furniture to sofas and love seats. He said he could also do it at better prices, and could even match anything to a picture.

Since opening in May, Johnson said his business has been doing well. He said the people of Edwardsville have responded positively to his services, noting all the reviews he has received have been great.

May, Johnson said, was his busiest month, with a slight decrease in June and it picking up again this month.

Custom Concepts by Klaussner is located at 6698 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Potential customers can drop in or call ahead at (618) 307 9933.

