CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team has a shot to advance to the Scottrade Center for the March 8 MSCHA St. Louis Blues High School Challenge Cup Final.

But first, the Tigers will have to get past CBC, who has been in the last 15 straight Blues Cup finals. EHS and the Cadets will meet in a two-game Blues Cup semifinal series beginning tonight at Hardee's IcePlex in Chesterfield, Mo.

Game 1 of the series is set for 8:30 p.m. tonight, with Game 2 of the set scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. Should the teams split the games, a 10-minute mini-game will be played following the conclusion of the regular game to determine the winner.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers advanced to the semi by eliminating Rockwood Marquette in a mini-game following winning the regular game; the Mustangs won the opener 4-3, but Edwardsville won Game 2 by a 5-0 count before the Tigers took a 1-0 win in the mini-game on a Lucas Tucker goal with 3:07 left.

There is no overtime in the regular games; should Game 1 end in a tie, the Game 2 winner will advance; a mini-game would also be played if both games end in a tie, with a best-of-three shootout determining the winner should the mini-game end even.

Saturday's Game 2 is part of a four-game carnival at the IcePlex, with the two Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup semifinals between Rockwood Summit and Wesminster Christian and Ladue and Fort Zumwalt South preceding the Tiger-Cadet clash; the other Blues Cup semifinal Game 2 between St. Louis University High and Oakville will follow the CBC-Edwardsville game.

Both the Wickenheiser Cup (named for the late Doug Wickenheiser, the hero of the famed Blues Monday Night Miracle game in the 1986 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs) final and Blues Cup final will be played at Scottrade Center, the Wickenheiser Cup final starting at 5:30 p.m. and the Blues Cup final at 8 p.m. Both games will be televised locally on Fox Sports Midwest and streamed live via Fox Sports GO, Fox Sports' on-line steaming service.

More like this: