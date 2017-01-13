ALTON - Edwardsville’s Kate Martin had one of her best games of the season Thursday night at Alton with a game-high 22 points in the Tigers’ 82-29 triumph over the Redbirds.

Martin was 10 of 13 from the field and one of two from the free-throw line on Thursday to pace the Tigers. Makenzie Silvey continued her hot hand from the court with 21 points and Rachel Pranger tossed in 16 points for the Tigers. Criste’on Waters added eight points. Quierra Love and Jasmine Bishop added six and four points respectively for the TIgers. Jaylen Townsend had three points for the Tigers.

Ayonna Clanton led Alton with nine points, Allurah Bowens Crishanna Hickman, Alexia Rogers and Kivona Young all contributed three points.

Edwardsville remains undefeated at 18-0 overall and carries an 8-0 record in the Southwestern Conference into next week. Alton is now 1-15 overall and 0-9 in the Southwestern Conference.

The Tigers connected on 38 of 56 shots in the contest, for a scorching 67 percent.

Edwardsville led 25-8 at the end of one quarter, 47-15 at halftime, 66-21 at the end of three periods and outscored the Redbirds 16-8 in the final quarter for the score of 82-29.

Alton head girls basketball coach Bobby Rickman said: "Tonight we played against a great team that just took it to us. They transition as well as anyone, and when you turnover the ball and get out rebounded like we did tonight."

