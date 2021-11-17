EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE women's basketball Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith announced she has signed four players for the 2022-23 season.

The Cougars will add Destine Duckworth (North Little Rock, Arkansas), Azaria Moore (St. Louis), Macy Silvey (Glen Carbon, Illinois), and Sophie Sullivan (Villa Park, Illinois).

"The 2022 class for our SIUE women's basketball program will be an exciting group to watch and get to know," she said. "The Midwest and local connection of these young women will bring more families to this community. We cannot wait for them to arrive next fall."

Silvey, a 5-10 shooting guard from Edwardsville High School, comes from a family line of athletes. Her sister, Mackenzie, is in her senior season at SIU Carbondale. Her father, Jeff, played baseball for the Cougars (1995-96).

As a junior at Edwardsville, Silvey averaged 11.4 points and shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range. She was third on the team with 29 3-pointers and helped her team to a 16-1 overall record. Silvey also averaged 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

"Macy Silvey is from our own backyard and is a sharp shooter who will stretch defenses and keep our opponents off-balance," said Smith. "Welcome Macy!"

Destine Duckworth (pronounced Destin) is a versatile 6-foot forward from North Little Rock High School. A state champion at North Little Rock, Duckworth is known for her winning work ethic and versatility. She has the ability to put the ball on the floor from the perimeter and to be a dominant presence in the post.

"Destine will arrive to us with an athleticism that will shine in the Ohio Valley Conference," said Smith. "Her scoring ability and aggressiveness is something we truly look forward to. Welcome Destine!"

Azaria Moore, a 6-1 forward, competes at Vashon High School after spending her first two prep seasons at Granite City High School. She is the youngest sibling of former SIUE men's basketball player Zeke Moore.

The Cougars expect Azaria to be an all-around asset on the basketball court. She can play and guard every position on the court. She has shown a talent for knocking down the three-pointer as well as score with her back to basket. Smith believes Moore, has a huge upside and is excited to see where her hard work and determination at this level will take her.

"Azaria Moore is a versatile scorer who can play multiple positions," said Smith. "Her competitiveness on both sides of the ball is special. Being a local talent, we are excited to keep great women's basketball players in the Metro East. Welcome Azaria!"

Sullivan is a 5-7 point guard from Willowbrook High School.

Last season, Sullivan helped Willowbrook to a 14-2 record, including a conference tournament title.

"Sophie Sullivan brings a point guard feistiness to this 2022 class," said Smith. "We can't wait to have you join us Sophie!"

