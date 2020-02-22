CHAMPAIGN - Edwardsville senior wrestler Luke Odom (50-1) concluded the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament with a state championship on Saturday.

“This is a dream come true. My emotions are high right now. After last year not being able to finish, winning a state championship is amazing. Odom said.

Odom beat Bradley Gillum from DeKalb a 3-1 decision.

The only loss for Odom this year was the title match of the 160-pound class to the nation's top-ranked wrestler in the country - Keegan O'Toole of Arrowhead Union High of Hartland, Wisconsin. The match was at the Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.

“I owe my coaches for always picking me up when I was down and being there for me," Odom said.

Odom had a stellar career at Edwardsville. The University of Illinois recruit broke the most wins by a wrestler at Edwardsville. He passed Noah Surtin with 138 wins.

Last year Odom wrestled at 138, and was forced to forfeit his first-round consolation match to Brody Hallin of McHenry because of an injury suffered in his opening match on Thursday of the state finals in 2019.

Odom advanced out of the Granite City Regional with a win when George Kisor of Granite City received a tech fall in the championship match.

Odom then won the Quincy Sectional by getting a mid-decision 15-1 win over Payton Geigner of Lincoln Way West.

