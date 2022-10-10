BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Edwardsville's Mason Lewis had the best score among the Riverbender.com area players with a two-day total of 155, while Marquette Catholic's Aiden O'Keefe had the best score among the Class 1A players with a two-day set of 159 on the second and final day of the IHSA boys golf state tournaments at courses around the Bloomington-Normal area.

In Class 3A at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, Winnetka New Trier won the team title with a two-day score of 603, two shots better than runner-up Hinsdale Central, who had a 605. Northbrook Glenbrook North was third with a 609, Lake Forest and Glenview Glenbrook South tied for fourth with identical scores of 624, Barrington came in sixth with a 631, seventh place went to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East with a 639, Wheaton Warrenville South was eighth at 641, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West was ninth with a 642 and Lockport Township was tenth with a 650.

Johnny Creamean of New Trier and Tadge Burke of Lake Forest ended tied for the championship with a two-day score of two-iunder-par 146. with Creamean winning the state championship in a playoff and Caleb Negley of Orland Park Carl Sandburg, Carter Stevenson of Pekin, Emil Riegger of Hinsdale Central and Salil Khanduja of Aurora Waubonsie Valley all tied for third with scores of 147.

Lewis shot his 155 to have the best score for the local contingent, while Tiger teammates Carter Crow shot a 169 and Kolton Wright had a 170. Sam Ottwell of Alton fired a 162, while Alex Siatos carded a 174.

In Class 2A at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club, the team championship went to Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic with a two-day total of 603, with Benton coming in second at 606, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic was third with a 620, Springfield High and Lemont tied for fourth with both school firing a 628 each, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic came in sixth at 642, Vernon Hills finished seventh with a 645 and Aurora Marmion Academy was eighth at 663.

In the individual standings, Wade Schact of Champaign Central and Hayden Moore of Geneseo tied for the state championship with a two-day score of even-par 142, with Schact winning a playoff for the championship. River Stilley of Benton came in third with a 144, Ian Love of St. Ignatius was fourth with a 145 and Benton's Cy Norman and Springfield's Peyton Woods tied for fifth with both shooting 146. No local teams or golfers competed in the Class 2A tournament.

In the Class 1A tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Club, the team championship was won by Effingham St. Anthony Catholic with a two-day total of 618, with Chicago Latin coming in second at 628, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic was third with a 630, fourth place went to Winnetka North Shore Country Day, who shot a 639, in fifth place was Byron with a 671, Carthage Illini West was sixth with a 675, Monticello finished seventh with a 677 and Litchfield came in eighth with a 684.

In the individual scores, Joey Trupiano of St. Anthony and Tug Schwab of Litchfield tied for first with two-day scores of 148, with Trupiano winning the title in a playoff, while Parker Boehne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran was third with a 149 and Jake Guse of Rockford Lutheran and Zazz Atendido of Immaculate Conception tied for fourth with both shooting a 150 each.

O'Keefe shot his 159 to lead the Explorers, while teammate Will Schwartz fired a 166 and Mike Wilson had a 168 for Marquette.

