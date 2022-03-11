Edwardsville's Kurt Brase, Glen Carbon's Jack Raffaelle, Rank In Top 2 Percent At Iowa State University
March 11, 2022 10:39 AM
AMES, Iowa (March 11, 2022) – An Edwardsville and Glen Carbon student are both ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
The two are:
Edwardsville, IL
Kurt Brase, senior, College of Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Jack Raffaelle, senior, College of Engineering