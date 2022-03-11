AMES, Iowa (March 11, 2022) – An Edwardsville and Glen Carbon student are both ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.

The two are:

Edwardsville, IL

Kurt Brase, senior, College of Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Raffaelle, senior, College of Engineering

 