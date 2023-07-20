Edwardsville's Kleinheider, Granite City's Analiese and Olivia Wilmsmeyer Named To Rockhurst U. Dean's List
KANSAS CITY - Rockhurst University has announced the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
The following area students earned a place on the list:
Edwardsville, IL
Josh Kleinheider
Granite City, IL
Analiese Wilmsmeyer
Olivia Wilmsmeyer