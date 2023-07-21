Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider Receives Bachelor Of Science In Chemistry From Rockhurst University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 21, 2023) - Edwardsville's Josh Kleinheider received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, recently from Rockhurst University. Rockhurst University awarded more than 450 degrees at its spring commencement ceremony, held May 13, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City. Article continues after sponsor message The program featured two student speakers, with Sarah Wilson, a chemistry and Spanish major, representing undergraduate students, and Nathaniel Graham, a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders degree recipient, representing graduate students. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending