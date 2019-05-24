CHARLESTON - Edwardsville's Kenyon Johnson was Edwardsville's qualifier from the IHSA Class 3A Track and Field Meet prelims on Friday afternoon to Saturday's state finals.

Junior Kenyon Johnson qualified in the triple jump (45-3.75), but did not advance in the long jump (22-03).

Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City recorded one of the best area performances of the day in the 1,600, with a time of 4:20.55 to qualify. Junior Jack Pifer of Edwardsville was sixth in his heat with a time of 4:27.13. O'Keefe is a possibility to contend for the state title with Sam Rivera of Chicago Whitney Young with the top time of 4:19.10 and Andrew Engelhart of New Lenon Lincoln-Way Central just behind with a time of 4:20.65. Charlie Smith had a time of 4:20.73, also slightly off O'Keefe.

Edwardsville’s 4 x 100 relay team of Johnson, Brennan Tolle, Dan Powell, and Brandon Battle did not advance to the finals (43.16).

Sophomore Brandon Battle recorded a time of 50.25 but did not advance in the 400 meters. The future looks bright for young Battle, who made significant gains this year on the track.

Senior Dan Powell narrowly missed the finals in the 300-meter low hurdles, placing fifth in his heat with a time of 40.12.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

