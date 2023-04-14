EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Joe Chiarodo tossed a one-hit masterpiece against the DeSmet Spartans at Edwardsville on Thursday, striking out six hits and allowing only one run and no walks.

Anthony Eberlin finished the game off for the Tigers in relief in the seventh inning and allowed no runs or hits.

Chiarodo and Andrew Hendrickson led Edwardsville in hitting with two hits apiece. Iffrig had a hit and drove in three runs on the day.

Cole Funkhouser and Caeleb Copeland added hits. Hendrickson, Lucas Heubner, and Kayden Jennings also had RBI for Edwardsville. Wortham had the lone DeSmet hit.

Edwardsville head baseball coach Tim Funkhouser said he believes his players are finding a little rhythm right now and the team’s pitchers are able to repeat their delivery and make pitches.

“Joe was really effective and attacked hitters on the mound Thursday,” Funkhouser said. “Kaden Jennings, Riley, and Nick hit the ball hard. Riley hit his third home run of the season. I think we are practicing better and understanding better what we have to do.”

Note: Colin Feeney contributed to this story.

