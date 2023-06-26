Edwardsville's Jaycie Hudson Earns Dean's List Honors At University of Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for Spring Semester 2023. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits. Edwardsville's Jaycie Hudson, a biology major, has earned the status. Hudson was a senior at the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.
The four colleges within UMD are:
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS)
College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP)
Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE)
Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE)
About UMD
One of five campuses that comprise the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Duluth integrates liberal education, research, creative activity, and public engagement and prepares students to thrive as lifelong learners and globally engaged citizens. With an enrollment of nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the Duluth campus offers 87 undergraduate and post-baccalaureate degrees, and graduate programs in more than 24 different fields. See UMD’s Land Acknowledgement statement. Visit d.umn.edu.
