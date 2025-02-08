Edwardsville's Jane Gockel Achieves President’s List Honor at FGCU Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Jane Gockel, an Edwardsville native, has received a President’s List honor at Florida Gulf Coast University for the 224 fall semester. Article continues after sponsor message Florida State University said being placed on the President’s List recognized that you are attaining your academic goals and willing to go the extra mile to achieve them. This honor is noted in the student’s academic transcript and becomes a permanent part of a student’s academic record at Florida Gulf Coast State. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending