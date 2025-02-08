EDWARDSVILLE - Jane Gockel, an Edwardsville native, has received a President’s List honor at Florida Gulf Coast University for the 224 fall semester.

Florida State University said being placed on the President’s List recognized that you are attaining your academic goals and willing to go the extra mile to achieve them. This honor is noted in the student’s academic transcript and becomes a permanent part of a student’s academic record at Florida Gulf Coast State.

