EDWARDSVILLE - Ian Kim, a 10th grader and violist, and an Edwardsville student, joined other young musicians in the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra at the newly renovated Powell Hall on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in St. Louis.

The event marked a significant milestone for the youth ensemble, showcasing emerging talent in a celebrated concert hall.

Kim, a rising sophomore at Edwardsville High School, is in his second year with the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra’s viola section. He studies under Chris Tantillo of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and also pursues piano studies through Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Keyboard Program.

Kim began his musical journey on the violin before switching to the viola at age 7.

Throughout his musical career, Kim has earned top marks at the Illinois Grade School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Competitions since sixth grade. He has participated in multiple Illinois Music Educators Association festivals, including serving as principal chair in the senior orchestra at the ILMEA District Festival last fall and performing in the ILMEA All-State Honors Orchestra.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Kim is active in Edwardsville High School’s Drama Club, contributing to the pit orchestra for the school’s spring production of “Chicago: Teen Edition.”

Kim expressed gratitude to his current teachers, Chris Tantillo and Huei Li Chin, as well as his former viola teacher, Beth Guterman-Chu, and high school orchestra director Victoria Voumard. He also acknowledged the ongoing support of his parents and older sister.

The performance at Powell Hall highlighted the dedication of young musicians like Kim and his classmate Daniel Tossey, who also performed with the orchestra, while underscoring the importance of arts education in the region.

