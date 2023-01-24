Edwardsville's Hudson Earns Dean's List At University of Minnesota Duluth
January 24, 2023 10:53 AM
DULUTH, MN. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.
The following area students have made the Dean's List:
Edwardsville, IL
Jaycie Hudson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology BA
