DULUTH, MN. - The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) has announced its Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2022. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or higher while earning a minimum of 12 letter-graded credits.

The following area students have made the Dean's List:

Edwardsville, IL

Jaycie Hudson, Senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology BA