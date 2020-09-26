EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls tennis team honored 15 seniors before their match against Jersey on Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, the largest senior class in recent memory, in a limited ceremony, then went out and defeated the Panthers 9-0 to start off the Southern Illinois Duals meet.

The 15 seniors - Emily Cecil, Grace Hackett, Alexa Harris, Madison Hawley, Emma Herman, Rihanna Huebner, McKenzie Jacober, Maddy Jones, Kayla Kohlberg, Abby Liu, Morgan Marshall, Eileen Pan, Chloe Trimpe, Morgan Tulacro and Ava Zeller - were all honored in ceremonies before the match, but turned out to be very limited, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tonight was Senior Night, and we were limited in what we could do," said Tigers' head coach Dave Lipe. "We had no food or socializing after the matches as we would have liked to, but we still had a great ceremony, and we honored our incredible senior class."

As far at the tennis, Lipe was very pleased with the matches against a good Jersey team.

"The matches were great, and the kids played well," Lipe said. "Jersey has some great players, athletic players, but we were able to get by them without losing a match. We look forward to playing Marquette tomorrow at Gordon Moore Park at noon."

In the singles, the Tigers got wins from Chloe Koons at the number one spot, Hannah Colbert at the number two, Trimpe in the number three position, Hackett in the number four match, Herman in the number five spot, and Marshall playing number six. In the doubles matches, the teams of Colbert and Trimpe won in the number one match, Koons and Hackett took the number two match, and Marshall and Herman won at the number three spot. The scores were not available at press time.

The Tigers play their final dual meet of the season on Saturday against Marquette Catholic at Alton's Gordon Moore Park, starting at 12 noon. Edwardsville then will play in the Southwestern Conference tournament Oct. 9-10 in Alton, and will host an IHSA sectional tournament on Oct. 16 to finish the season.

