EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls swim team appears set for a bright future ahead.

The Tigers recently rolled to their fourth consecutive IHSA sectional swim crown, with 265.5 points compared to Springfield Sacred-Heart with 220 points. The Tigers qualified in three events to state.

The state qualifiers were:

Diver Taylor Seilheimer.

The 200-yard freestyle relay of Sahar Rabiei, Autumn Grinter, Alison Naylor and Josie Bushell.

The Tigers’ 400-yard relay of Emily Webb, Grinter, Bushell and Phoebe Gremaud.

Seilheimer closed a remarkable high school diving career, qualifying for state four times. Both Tigers’ swim relay teams were 33rd at state. Seilheimer has been one of the top divers in Southern Illinois for four years.

Several of the girls who qualified are underclassmen, so there are high hopes ahead for head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten. Rabiei also closed a strong high school career with her state relay appearance in the 200-yard freestyle. Rabiei was a competitive sprinter through her high school career. Webb, also a senior, rounded out a successful and versatile high school swim career at state.

Bushell, Naylor, Grinter, Gremaud and many other Tigers' swimmers all return, so Rhoten is excited of the years ahead.

“The state meet was great exposure for the younger girls,” Rhoten said. “Taylor did really well in diving. It was great for the younger girls to get the exposure at state.”

