NORMAL – Edwardsville girls soccer head coach Abby Federmann said “this is like our state” after defeating the defending Class 4A champions O’Fallon Panthers 2-0 in the sectional semifinals.

It meant the world to her and her team and you could see it by the looks on their faces and the raw emotions that they displayed after the win at Collinsville High School back on May 24.

Now they are actually one win away from making it into the state semifinals.

The Tigers took on Normal Community High School in the sectional championship game last Friday and came out the other side with a lopsided 5-0 win to achieve their first sectional plaque since 2014.

Sophomore Kylie Peel broke the tie just two and half minutes into the game with the assist coming from junior Olivia Baca. She was just getting started though.

Baca found the back of the net a couple of minutes later. Edwardsville led 2-0 heading into halftime.

Coming out the other side Baca scored again, ironically two and a half minutes inside the second half. Two minutes later she wrapped up her hattrick with the assist coming from senior Payton Federmann. Baca has now racked up 25 goals on the season.

The final goal of the game came from freshman Ellie Neath in the 72nd minute.

Senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Naney picked up her eighth shutout of the season in the biggest game of the season yet.

The Tigers will now take on Matea Valley on Tuesday, May 31, in the super-sectionals. The game will be played at Normal Community West High School and will kick off at 6 p.m.

