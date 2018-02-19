CHAMPAIGN - Kate Martin had 15 points and Quierra Love 13 points as Edwardsville eliminated Chatham-Glenwood 51-40 in Monday night's IHSA Class 4A Champaign Centennial Sectional semifinal contest to go to 28-0 on the season.

The Tigers will meet the winner of Monday's other semifinal between Rock Island and Bradley-Bourbonnais at 7 p.m. Thursday with a spot in next Monday's Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional on the line. The Centennial winner will meet the Chicago Mother McCauley winner in Bloomington.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville led throughout the evening; the Titans rallied to pull to 37-33 at one point in the third quarter before the Tigers steadied to run out winners.

Edwardsville led 15-9 at the end of one quarter, then 29-18 at the half, but Glenwood rebounded in the third quarter, outscoring Edwardsville 17-12 to make it 41-35. The Tigers outscored Chatham-Glenwood 10-5 in the final frame for the 51-40 score.

Myriah Noodle-Haywood had 10 points for Edwardsville. Rachel Pranger tossed in nine points and Jaylen Townsend had four points. Pranger also had five rebounds and Martin and Townsend snared four rebounds.

More to come...Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: