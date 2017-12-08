Edwardsville's girls basketball squad crushes Belleville West 71-17, Martin scores 22 points
BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team crushed Belleville West 71-17 Thursday night in a Southwestern Conference matchup at Belleville West.
The Tigers bolted to a 26-3 at the end of the first quarter, then 44-5 at the half. The Tigers led 59-11 at the end of three. Edwardsville outscored Belleville West 12-6 in the final frame.
Kate Martin led the Tigers with 22 points, Rachel Pranger had one of her better games of the season with 18 points, shooting 7 of 15 from the field and collecting 7 rebounds. Jaylen Townsend added 13 points and had 8 rebounds. Myriah Noodle-Haywood had 9 points, Katelynee Roberts had 4 points, then Morgan Hulme contributed 3 points and Quierra Love had 2 points for the Tigers.
Edwardsville out-rebounded Belleville West 39-12, a key factor in the game, and shot 28 of 61 (45 percent) to Belleville West’s 8 of 33 (24 percent).
Edwardsville, 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southwestern Conference will meet 7-2 Normal Community at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in its next game. Belleville West falls to 1-6 overall, 1-1 in the SWC with the defeat.
