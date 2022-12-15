EDWARDSVILLE - The members of Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244, sponsored its 13th annual “Christmas with a Cop” program this past weekend at the Edwardsville Target, and many children and families left knowing this would be a special holiday for them.

The children had $250 to shop, and each family received a $100 gift card to Schnuck's to have a Christmas meal.

The Edwardsville Police “Christmas with a Cop” program enables officers and other volunteers to spread Christmas cheer while getting to know some of the citizens of the community.

In addition to shopping, the participating families received gift-wrapping supplies and candy baskets. The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 244 extended thanks to Target, as well as numerous private donors within the community, for helping us benefit more children in need.

Jared Sprinkle, one of the officers in charge of the event, said this was once again "fantastic" for all the children and Edwardsville Police officers who participated.

"It is always the best time of year for us," he said. "We go out and raise money all year then we get to shop and have a good time with the children."

Rick Thompson, another officer who coordinates the event, said Christmas with a Cop always puts the Edwardsville officers and families in the Christmas spirit.

"We always try to do it a couple of weeks beforehand," he said. "We have found 20 is the magic number of how many we can take shopping. The families also received the $100 Schnucks gift card, which will also be beneficial to the families for a holiday meal."

This is fantastic for all the officers. It is the best time of year for us to get out and shop with the kids and have a good time with them. This is what we wait for all year and we raise money for this; it is always a good time."

Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback said "Christmas with a Cop" is always a great day and he said it is "awesome" for both the children and the officers.

"Hopefully, this day makes the holiday season a little brighter for children and families," he said.

