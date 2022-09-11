EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville blanked Soldan 56-0 Saturday afternoon at Soldan.

Wide receiver Daion Gaston had three touchdowns to lead Edwardsville in the contest, and quarterback Jake Curry commanded the Tigers' offense in the game and led Edwardsville to several scores.

Edwardsville head coach Matt Martin said his team was somewhat stagnant in the first quarter, but late in the second quarter, the Tigers erupted for three scores to take complete control of the game by the half.

Coach Martin praised Curry for his leadership and play overall and said he has worked hard over the last year and is vastly improved so far in the 2022 season.

Linebacker Dalton Brown was a standout on defense for Edwardsville against Soldan, Martin said. “He had some big tackles at his linebacker position,” the coach added.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Martin said he believes the Tigers are a better team in 2022 compared to 2021, but said the team just has to practice better as the rest of the season unfolds.

This Friday night, the 3-0 Tigers host O’Fallon in what should be a solid Southwestern Conference game.

“We have to start on Friday night and beat O’Fallon if we want to win the conference championship,” he said.

More like this: