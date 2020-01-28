MILWAUKEE Wis. - Area students - Edwardsville's Joseph Fitzgerald and Alexandra Pohl - named to the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fitzgerald is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree and Pohl is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 75 different countries. In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service-learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

