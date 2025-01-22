Lunar New Year Celebration at EXO!

EDWARDSVILLE - EXO Lounge in Edwardsville invites the community to join their Lunar New Year celebration.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, EXO Lounge will mark Lunar New Year with the Chinese Lion Dance, food and drink specials, lucky $2 bills for the first 300 customers, and more fun perks. Owner Gina Gamblin is excited to engage with the community and usher in the Year of the Snake alongside her team members and guests.

“When I asked [my team] about New Year’s Eve, they said, really, Lunar New Year is a bigger deal. I asked them to share more with me, and I had no idea,” Gamblin remembered. “We may never be there to celebrate in their community, but just immersing ourselves within their culture is beautiful and meaningful and an experience in itself.”

Guests are encouraged to wear red to promote health, wealth and prosperity. Every technician will wear their own áo dài. The first 300 customers will receive a red envelope with a lucky $2 bill inside, which is a cherished Lunar New Year tradition.

Gamblin is especially excited for the Chinese Lion Dance, a centuries-old ceremony that combines “thundering drums and acrobatic artistry,” she said. Guests can bring a personal token — business cards, food, coins, or, traditionally, leaves of lettuce — to feed the lion. This gesture welcomes good fortune and wealth.

There will also be several specials, with curated dishes and cocktails inspired by Lunar New Year. Michelin-star Chef Gianni Colucci oversees EXO’s kitchen and fusion menu. Colucci and Gamblin promise delicious Asian-inspired food and drinks every day, but they say there’s something unique about the Lunar New Year offerings.

Beyond the celebrations, EXO will continue to offer their normal nail bar and med spa services throughout the day on Jan. 25. Customers can enjoy pedicures, facials, Botox procedures and IV therapy, among other services. Gamblin noted that EXO aims to elevate the everyday.

“It’s important to celebrate every day. Every day is a big deal,” she said. “I think sometimes we get caught in the everyday grind, and it’s good to get out of it. It’s good to be able to remove yourself from your daily problems. And even if you’re there for just one hour, you feel like you’ve been on a little mini vacation.”

She and her team emphasize the importance of “unreasonable hospitality,” with a focus on making the customer feel good. They hope their services continue to enhance the everyday lives of Edwardsville community members while inviting them to enjoy special events like Lunar New Year. Gamblin pointed out that celebrating other cultures and bringing people together are big parts of the EXO mission.

“I think, honestly, we go through life and are unfamiliar with other cultures. And really, it brings a lot of meaning to our culture as well. Understanding and building together, it just brings new meaning to our celebrations,” she added. “Saturday is going to be the experience of a lifetime.”

For more information about the Lunar New Year celebration, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about EXO Lounge, check out their official website at VisitEXO.com.

