OSHKOSH, Wis. (January 29, 2025) - University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in fall 2024 across its Oshkosh and Fox Cities campuses.

Edwardsville's Ethan Stukenberg was included on the Honor Roll list.

The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean's List is 3.75, out of a possible 4.0.

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. There can be no individual grades below a "C" and no incomplete or non-reported grades at the time the process is run.


