KANSAS CITY, MO. - Rockhurst University awarded close to 300 degrees at its winter commencement ceremony, held Dec. 11, 2022, at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in downtown Kansas City.

The following students were awarded degrees:

Edwardsville, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Ethan Kleinheider, Master of Business Administration

The program featured two student speakers, with Nhukim Nguyen, a biochemistry major, representing undergraduate students, and Jessica Davis, a Doctor of Education degree recipient, representing graduate students.

About Rockhurst University

Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative, and transformative education. As a comprehensive university and supportive community of nearly 4,000 students, its mission is to form lifelong learners in the liberal arts tradition who engage the complexities of our world and serve others as compassionate, thoughtful leaders. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. Rockhurst has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu.

More like this: