EDWARDSVILLE — Are you searching for the most succulent, flavorful barbecue in America? Have you ever wondered what the experts qualify as “the best” barbecue in the nation?

Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering has passed the test by being named to the National Barbecue News' “Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America!” The first, and currently the only, barbecue restaurant to achieve this honor in the St. Louis Metro area.

The National Barbecue News, the world’s no.1 publication dedicated to the sport of barbecue, released its updated guide of "Best of the Best Barbecue Restaurants in America” for the month of April. Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering is one of 28 on the April list and is one of only four restaurants named for the entire state of Illinois. In the past year, the "Best of the Best" guide has currently awarded this honor to only 28 barbecue restaurants across America.

Doc Richardson, co-owner of Doc's Smokehouse & Catering with his wife, Susan, said the nationwide list comes out in April and stays for a year.

"It is pretty awesome," he said. "We have a great staff and consistent product. Those are the key elements to be able to do that."

Richardson said he feels his 40 years of smoking meat and 10 years of on pro circuit have been a big plus.

To be eligible for the list, a restaurant must be taste-tested, without notice or announcement, by an affiliate of the National Barbecue News. The honor is awarded for a one-year period, at which time the restaurant is re-tested in the same manner to see if they make the grade for the following year.

Doc and Susan Richardson (owners of Doc's Smokehouse) count it an honor and a privilege to represent the St. Louis Metro area, as well as the state of Illinois. The National Barbecue News endorsement as the "Best of the Best" speaks volumes about their staff and their commitment to excellence.

Taste their award-winning BBQ by visiting Doc’s Smokehouse & Catering, 1017 Century Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois. You may also find out more information by calling (618) 656-6060, or visiting their website at www.docssmokehouse.com.