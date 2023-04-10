Edwardsville's Dev and Dhruv Mathur Named To Dean's List At Washington University In St. Louis
April 10, 2023 9:40 AM
ST. LOUIS - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Edwardsville, IL
- Dev Mathur
- Dhruv Mathur
Both are enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.
To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.