ST. LOUIS - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.

Edwardsville, IL

Dev Mathur

Dhruv Mathur

Both are enrolled in the university's McKelvey School of Engineering.

To qualify for the Dean's List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.