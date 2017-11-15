EDWARDSVILLE - Chloe Turner signed her letter of intent with Culver-Stockton Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Edwardsville High School.

With plans on studying as a nursing student, Turner said playing at the college level was always something she wanted to pursue.

"Ever since I started playing softball, it's been my dream to go play college softball," she said. "It's kind of like fulfilling a childhood dream of mine. I really like to play and the idea that I get to go do it and learn, it's great."

Turner said it's taken a lot of time, hard work and dedication in order to reach this level in her athletic and academic career, but she loves the game.

"I just love to play," she said. "Every weekend in the summer I'm playing. I have hitting lessons at least once a week and practice at least two times a week. It's just putting everything into it."

