EDWARDSVILLE – Next fall will be quite the homecoming for Chicagoland native Lorie Cashdollar.

Cashdollar, who has been a standout runner for the Edwardsville High School cross-country and track teams, signed a letter of intent to run for DePaul's programs beginning next fall in a ceremony at EHS Monday afternoon; the Blue Demons, located in the city of Chicago, are members of the current incarnation of the Big East Conference with (for cross-country and track) Butler, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Villanova and Xavier.

“I'm excited,” Cashdollar said with a pair of thumbs-up. “I am originally from a suburb of Chicago – Oak Forest – and it's definitely bittersweet; I'm super-excited to be back in a big city and have a whole bunch of opportunities with a new team and coaches – I'm ready for the challenge.”

Being a part of the EHS program has been an enjoyable experience for Cashdollar, one that has prepared her for the challenges that lie ahead, she believes. “They definitely have prepared me for everything I need to be in the future and will be – I give it all to them,” Cashdollar said. “They have prepared me better than ever to compete at the next level and I appreciate that very much; I would not be at where I am today without them.”

Cashdollar is a unique athlete, said Tiger cross-country coach George Patrylak. “She's really unique just with her talents,” Patrylak said. “We're looking at somebody who can be an important leg in the 4x200 relay if they need her there, but we're also talking about somebody who has varsity potential for three miles in cross-country; she's just one of the more unique athletes we've had come through our programs.

“I think she's going be coming into the track season with the best base and most strength she's had (after having to fight off injuries last track season); I know her work ethic – she's going into the weight room and work hard over the winter. I know coach (Dustin) Davis and coach (Camilla) Eberlin have been working together to create a plan for her this track season. I'm excited to see the individual success she's going to have, but I'm also interested to see if they can take down that 4x800 school record again.

“She's definitely a senior with a lot of talented underclassmen; we get to see her be a leader this year, which is going to be exciting in track.”

“I think for Lorie, one of the things that makes her stand out is how competitive she is,” Davis said. “That drives her both in training and in every race that she's in – it doesn't really matter what the distance is, whether it's the mile or the 400 – she wants to win the race and she's going to put herself in that position and she's going to go for it.

“She had a great sophomore year; last year, she kind of battled with injuries, but so far this year, she put in a pretty good fall and as long as she can have a pretty consistent winter, we're thinking big things are in store for the track season.”

“She's a great leader,” Eberlin said of Cashdollar's leadership abilities. “Just as a junior with my first year, she was in the top five in many of our events and she was a great role model for the girls to mimic on the track and to mimic off the track; she's a great student-athlete.

“I know she's interested in doing the multi-events at the college level and just the fact she was stepping into the 800 – she was on our state finalist team in the 800 – she had our top time in the 400 and was contending in the 100 and 200; you have all kinds of options with her.”

As far as goals for the coming track season, Cashdollar would “hopefully make it to state (at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Field in May) in the 800, 4x400 (relay) possibly; I believe our 4x800 can make it, but I'm looking to go individual this year; I'm excited to see what happens.”

Cashdollar will take many memories of her time in Edwardsville to Chicago. “There's a lot of memories,” Cashdollar said, “but going with the team through the workouts and the fun outside of practice and the tools the coaches gave me to be successful – I'll always remember that.”

Cashdollar plans on majoring in psychology with a minor in neuroscience with the goal of being a clinical psychologist in the future.

