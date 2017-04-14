EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville’s boys’ volleyball team continues to showcase depth, not only in the starting lineup, but also on the bench. On Thursday, the team notched its 13th win of the season Thursday night over Alton at home 25-15, 25-11.

Alton continues to improve and has some “big boys near the net,” Edwardsville head coach Andy Bersett said afterward.

Jack Grimm and Nick Allen had six kills each and Grimm sparkled with 13 service points and nine ace serves in other areas of the court.

“I feel we are really deep this year,” Bersett said. “We can plug guys in and it’s a nice problem to have, but it’s a tough thing to get them all playing time. This group is nice to be around because they all put the team first and all have positive attitudes.”

Bersett said Alton is an improved team and was difficult to combat at times at the net with its size.

Eric Branmeyer had three kills and five digs, the coach said and he also credited Spencer Burbach for his efforts on the night with eight service points.

The Tigers play at Belleville West next Tuesday.