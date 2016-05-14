EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville swept all the doubles flights in the first day of the Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tourney at Edwardsville on Friday. The Tigers led the tourney after doubles ended with 24 points, followed by Belleville West with 20 points.

The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Alex Gray-Zack Trimpe won its finals match 7-6, 6-2 over Belleville East’s Max Skauer and Christian Cowulich.

Edwardsville’s Luke Motley-Erik Weiler combined to defeat Belleville West’s Ian Burger and Nick Harry 6-2, 6-4.

Seth Lipe and Carson Ware won the No. 3 doubles final 6-4, 6-4 win over Belleville West’s Sam Calhoun and Austin Quandt.

Edwardsville’s boys tennis team started the Southwestern Conference Boys Tennis Tourney in good fashion, assistant coach Jamaal Heavens said.

“I think they played very well with each of the flights,” he said. “I thought we did the best we could have, especially the younger guys at No. 1 doubles. They are growing a lot and hopefully can build upon this for sectionals. Carson Ware was definitely on top of his game, helping lead freshman Seth Lipe. Luke Motley and Erik Weider are a new tandem and having success and playing well.”

Singles action in the SWC Tourney resumes Saturday morning.

