EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's boys tennis team defeated Peoria Richwoods 13-0 in a match played at the Edwardsville YMCA's Meyer Center's indoor courts due to Friday's rain.

“We had some rain and went with the backup plan, which was to play matches here today,” said Tiger coach Dave Lipe. “We're grateful to have a fine indoor facility in town to play this match.

“Big thanks to Angie Pence at the YMCA here for working with us today and big thanks to Richwoods for agreeing to play us today; they've got some strong players and our kids have competed very well. We're grateful for the opportunity to play today and we're playing well. You have to be flexible; I tell the boys that early in the season that you have to be flexible – you never know what it's going to be, it could be sunny one day and snowing the next and you have to be ready for it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Lipe feels his team has been playing well entering the second half of the regular season. “Our team is playing well,” Lipe said. “There's been a lot of improvement watching our guys play – I see a lot of improvement. We play a really tough schedule right from the beginning; at this point of the season, we have hopefully improved. I like where we are right now and I know we're going to keep improving.”

In singles play, Zach Trimpe defeated Hemanth Vanamala 6-1, 6-1; Seth Lipe defeated Sid Saxena 6-0, 6-1; Logan Pursell defeated Lawrence Liu 6-1, 6-0; Nick Hobin scored a 6-3, 6-0 win over Khoa Ho; Erik Weller defeated Arpit Sahoo 6-0, 6-0; Ben Bequette downed Ben Van Buskirk 6-0, 6-1; Jason Pan defeated Yohn Bopearatchy 6-1, 6-0; Logan Kuhns defeated Janinda Bopearatchy 6-1, 6-1 and Alex Gray scored a 6-0, 6-0 win over Abe Saxena. Doubles play saw Trimpe/Alex Gray down Sahoo/Vanamala 6-0, 6-1; Pursell/Lipe defeat Liu/Saxena 6-0, 6-1; Pan/Kuhns score a 6-1, 6-0 win over Janinda Bopearatchy/Yohan Bopearatchy; and Weller/Bequette defeated Saxena/6-1, 6-0.

Up next for the Tigers is a 4 p.m. Wednesday match against Belleville East at the EHS Tennis Center.