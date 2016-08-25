EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville boys’ golf team began the Southwestern Conference campaign with a 143-176 win over Collinsville on the par-36, 3,605-yard North Oak Brooks Golf Course.

“We did a good job because at times, when you're playing on your home course and it's a course you expect to shoot well on, you can press and get a little tight,” said Tiger boys coach Adam Tyler. “I did think we did a good job managing that today. We didn't get tight, we didn't press – it was a good round, a really good round.

“Anytime you can break par on any course, it's a good round.”

Edwardsville’s Ben Tyrell took the day's medalist honors with a 2-under 34, with Spencer Patterson firing a 1-under 35, Luke Babington an even-par 36 and Jon Ratterman a 2-over 38.

“This is where these guys expect to play and where we expect them to play at,” Tyler said. “They shot the way we think they really should be shooting, that they think they should be shooting most of the year.

“They've done a great job; they've put pressure on themselves, they expect to shoot well, they go out and play hard, play smart and finish, which is something really exciting for a coach to sit back and watch them do.”

Cole Metzger led the Kahoks with a 2-over 38 on the day, with Mason Groshans firing an 8-over 44, John Misewicz a 9-over 45 and Greg Witte a 13-over 49.

Edwardsville's boys head to the University of Illinois' Orange Course for Friday's Champaign Central Invitational and to Old Orchard Country Club in Chicagoland for the St. Viator Invitational Saturday.

