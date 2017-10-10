Edwardsville's boys golf team places third in sectional, advances to state tourney
HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR BOYS CLASS 3A SECTIONAL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Edwardsville finished third in the Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional at the par-72, 6,400-yard Balmoral Woods Golf Course in Crete, just three strokes behind team champion New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central. Edwardsville had a team 312 while Lincoln-Way Central shot a team 309; Pekin finished second at 311, with all three teams advancing to this weekend's state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.
The Tigers' Ben Tyrell fired a 2-over 74 to lead the way, two strokes behind medalist Max Farley of Orland Park Sandburg. Zach Trimpe (5-over 77), Jon Ratterman (7-over 79) and Tanner White (10-over 82) rounded out the scoring for Edwardsville, while Ian Bailey (14-over 86) and Trevor Laub (17-over 89) also played for the Tigers.
Granite City's Drew Wielgus missed the cut for state, firing a 18-over 90.