EDWARDSVILLE - Ben Perulfi of Edwardsville and Melissa Spencer of Glen Carbon were the male and female winners of the Run For Bonifest 5K road race on Saturday in downtown Edwardsville as the 2023 Goshen Triple Crown Series got underway.

The Goshen Triple Crown series consists of the Run for Bonifest, which is a part of the St. Boniface Catholic Church festival, followed by the Route 66 10K run, which takes place on June 10 at City Park in Edwardsville, and the Covered Bridge 5K run, which will be held June 17 in Glen Carbon as a part of the annual Glen Carbon Homecoming festival.

Conditions for the race were sunny and warm, with a bit of humidity hanging in the air, but not at all unpleasant, which made for a good race.

In the men's race, Perulfi won with a time of 16:42, with Glen Carbon's Jon Yoch second at 16:52, Mark Paulson of Glen Carbon came in third with a time of 17:56, Justin Wieduwilt of Collinsville was fourth at 18:01, in fifth place was Colby Garman, also of Collinsville, at 18:05, sixth place went to Evan Blankenship of Glen Carbon, with a time of 18:16, Dustin Davis of Worden was seventh at 18:19, Oshawi Burgher was eighth at 18:22, James Perulfi of Edwardsville was ninth with a time of 18:47 and rounding out the top ten was Sam Brammeier of Edwardsville, who had a time of 19:30.

In the age group races, the winner of the nine-and-under race was Luke Luchtefeld of Edwardsville, who came in at 26:23, the 10-14 age group winner was Edwardsville's Colin Luitjohan at 19:50, the 15-19 winner was Evan Arana of Collinsville, who came in at 19:32, Burgher won the 20-24 age group, the 25-29 winner was Brammeier, while the 30-34 group winner was Mark Whitehead of Collinsville, with a time of 19:31, Blankenship won the 35-39 age category, with Wieduwilt taking the 40-44 division, Garman was the winner of the 45-49 age group, Brett Lord-Castillo of Edwardsville won the 50-54 division with a time of 22:13, John James of Troy was the winner in the 55-59 division at 21:27, Mark Bradley of Edwardsville took home the 60-64 division at 23:47, Thomas Loch of Decorah, Ia., won the 65-69 age group at 26:22 and the 70-and-over group was won by Mark Luchtefeld of Edwardsville, who was in at 26:23.

In the women's race, Spencer won with a time of 19:34, with Maddie Keller of Troy coming in second at 20:37, sister Ana Keller was third at 20:38, in fourth place was Bunker Hill's Stephanie Pruitt at 21:01, fifth place went to Rebecca Bradley, who had a time of 22:28, Jane Cummins was sixth at 22:36, in seventh place was Miranda Willi of Edwardsville at 22:43, Cheyenne Johnson of Caseyville was eighth at 23:17, ninth place went to Janna Perry of Troy at 23:39 and rounding out the top ten was Kaitlyn Hatley of Edwardsville at 23:47.

In the age groups, the nine-and-under winner was Edwardsville's Avery Luchtefeld, who came in at 26:14, with the 10-14 winner being Elizabeth Hatley of Edwardsville, who had a time of 24:15, the 15-19 champion was Cummins, in the 20-24 age group, Katie Chase of Marine won with a time of 26:23, Johnson won in the 25-29 age group, the 30-34 division winner was Pruitt, with Stephanie Swanson of Edwardsville taking the 35-39 division at 24:45, the 40-44 winner was Anina Blankenship of Glen Carbon, with a time of 25:10, the 45-49 age group winner was Lori Schoeneweis of Glen Carbon, who was in at 25:59, Perry won the 50-54 age group, with Julie Eberhart of Bethalto winning the 55-59 division at 25:10, the 60-64 winner was Bradley, Halina Matras of Edwardsville won the 65-69 division at 37:47 and the 70-and-over winner was Geri Sonneveld of Orland Park, Ill, at 41:02.

