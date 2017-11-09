EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's Anna Burke will continue her excellence as a softball player at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Burke signed with Missouri S & T to play softball Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Edwardsville High School.

Burke said she looks forward to pursing a degree in engineering but finding the right campus wasn't an easy endeavour.

"I'm very excited," she said. "At first I was looking at different engineering schools to find a fit, but then I discovered the softball team and the coach and I really liked the atmosphere and everything about it. Recruiting was one of the hardest things to do, especially finding a college, let alone the softball part of it. I was kind of surprised on how difficult it was. You have to find your major then you have to find the sport."

Playing at the college level wasn't something Burke had always intended on, but good coaches and a close team kept her in the game.

"I got a little burnt out a few years ago, of softball, but then as soon as I discovered the coach, I was just like yeah this will be fun again," she said.

"We're just such good friends," Burke said of her teammates. "It's easy to play with and it's easy to work with them. If they're ever struggling you can communicate with them and they'll read you and you can read each other. I'm really excited for the season, but I'm definitely going to miss high school ball."

